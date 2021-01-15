AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Araceli Ramirez holds the stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago th... Araceli Ramirez holds the stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago that she was unable to say goodbye, as she sits outside the home of bear maker Erendira Guerrero, where she returned for a TV interview, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Ramirez, who had the bear made from a warm winter shirt her father loved, said "I can talk to the bear, express what I didn't tell him, and feel like he is with me." (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)