AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 13:05
Aymara Indigenous women wearing masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic wait to enter the archaeological museum in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, Tuesday, Jan. 12...
Mexico City resident Romina Montoya takes a playful selfie wearing a protective face mask over her eyes and nose, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo st...
The shadows of restaurant workers banging metal pots are cast on the street as more than a hundred employees from multiple restaurants block an inters...
Street artist Wolfgang Salazar works on his mural featuring Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, in the Boleita neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Satur...
Children play in an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 13, ...
Araceli Ramirez holds the stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago th...
Children play at a park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Dressed in a Nazi uniform, Carlos Mendoza, 39, gathers with other men after giving a political speech at Plaza San Martin, where dozens of people meet...
Birds fly about in Bolivar Square empty of visitors during an official continuous multi-day curfew in an effort to contain the increase of COVID-19 in...
A penguin swims in an enclosure housing Gentoo and chinstrap penguins at Inbursa Aquarium, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Last month Inburs...
Fishermen's boats sit idle on the dry banks of a Paraguay River tributary in Puerto Pabla, Lambare, Paraguay, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. On the heels of ...

JANAURY 8-15, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:37 GMT+08:00

