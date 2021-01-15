Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Anumba scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Longwood 72-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 12:21
Anumba scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Longwood 72-61

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Micheal Anumba had 14 points as Winthrop extended its season-opening winning streak to 12 games, defeating Longwood 72-61 on Thursday night.

Chandler Vaudrin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (12-0, 9-0 Big South Conference). Adonis Arms added 10 points. D.J. Burns Jr. had 10 points.

Longwood held Winthrop to a season-low 72 points as the Eagles failed to surpass 80 points for just the third time this season. Winthrop has the NCAA's twelfth best scoring offense.

The Lancers had their own offensive woes, scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half.

Justin Hill had 15 points for the Lancers (3-12, 2-7). Juan Munoz added 11 points. Heru Bligen had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid