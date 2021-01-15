Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Broome lifts Morehead St. past E. Illinois 87-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 12:28
Broome lifts Morehead St. past E. Illinois 87-61

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points as Morehead State easily beat Eastern Illinois 87-61 on Thursday night.

Broome hit 9 of 11 shots. He added nine rebounds.

James Baker Jr. had 15 points for Morehead State (8-6, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. De’Von Cooper added 14 points. KJ Hunt Jr. and Skyelar Potter had 10 points each.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points for the Panthers (5-7, 2-3). Kashawn Charles added 13 points. Madani Diarra had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid