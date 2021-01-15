Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutreil carries Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 65-48

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 12:17
Dutreil carries Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 65-48

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Cantavio Dutreil had 15 points and 19 rebounds to carry Sacred Heart to a 65-48 win over Central Connecticut on Thursday night.

Tyler Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds for Sacred Heart (4-4, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Alex Watson added 12 points. Nico Galette had seven rebounds.

Central Connecticut totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Greg Outlaw had 11 points for the Blue Devils (2-8, 2-5). Jamir Reed added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid