Hood scores 19 to lift Montana St. past Portland St. 71-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 12:19
Hood scores 19 to lift Montana St. past Portland St. 71-64

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Mike Hood had 19 points off the bench to lead Montana State to a 71-64 win over Portland State on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Montana State (6-3, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Borja Fernandez added 13 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had nine rebounds.

James Scott had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings (2-6, 1-2). Elijah Hardy added 17 points. Amari McCray had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:35 GMT+08:00

