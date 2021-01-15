Alexa
Patrik Laine lifts Jets past Oilers in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 12:10
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

The Finnish winger scored 1:18 into extra time, using speed to create space before beating goalie Jacob Markstrom in tight.

Mark Schiefele and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots.

Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary. Markstrom made 30 saves in his Calgary debut after signing a six-year, $36 million deal in free agency.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday and Monday nights.

Jets: At Toronto on Monday night.

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:35 GMT+08:00

