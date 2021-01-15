Alexa
Giles Jr. leads Saint Francis (Pa.) past Bryant 89-82

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 12:10
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ronell Giles Jr. scored a career-high 21 points as Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Bryant 89-82 on Thursday night, its first Northeast Conference win of the season.

Maxwell Land had 17 points for the Red Flash (2-6, 1-3), who broke a six-game losing streak. Myles Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Marlon Hargis had 14 points and seven rebounds. Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points and seven rebounds.

Michael Green III had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-3, 5-2), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Charles Pride scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Peter Kiss had 14 points. Hall Elisias had 8 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:35 GMT+08:00

