US ambassador to UN praises Taiwan as 'model for democracy'

AIT releases Ambassador Kelly Craft's opening remarks during meeting with President Tsai

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 12:40
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft's virtual meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (U.S. Mission to the UN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Friday (Jan. 15) released the text of U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft’s opening remarks made during the video conference between Craft and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Craft affirmed the two countries' close relationship by saying that the U.S. “stands shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan as pillars of democracy.” She emphasized that the U.S. would always be by Taiwan’s side and this would never change.

She also stated that Taiwan is an “inspiration for the region” and the world, adding that President Tsai’s courage and vision reinforce the East Asian nation’s global reputation.

The ambassador highlighted Taiwan as a “model for democracy, equality for women, innovation and scientific exploration, a [staunch defender] of human rights.”

She then added Tsai had taught her to “never mistake the present for a determination of the future.”

Ambassador Kraft was originally scheduled to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13-15 but the U.S. State Department called it off on Jan. 12, citing ongoing presidential transition preparations as the reason. In lieu of the in-person meeting, Kraft and Tsai held a video conference during which the two sides discussed Taiwan’s international participation, bilateral cooperation, and shared democratic values.

Taiwan-U.S. relations
U.S. ambassador to UN
Kelly Craft
President Tsai Ing-wen

Updated : 2021-01-15 14:34 GMT+08:00

