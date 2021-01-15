Alexa
Miller scores 18 to lead UNC Greensboro past Samford 87-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 11:54
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Miller registered 18 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday night.

A.J. McGinnis and Kaleb Hunter each scored 13 points for UNC Greensboro (7-5, 2-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight points and nine rebounds.

UNC Greensboro scored a season-high 51 second-half points, breaking open what had been a five-point game at halftime.

Christian Guess had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-3), the only scorer to reach double figures. Samford shot 32% for the game (20 of 63) and were 5 of 26 from distance.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 13:05 GMT+08:00

