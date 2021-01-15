Alexa
Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 48-46

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 11:52
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and scored the final basket on a jumper with 24 seconds left as Campbell narrowly beat Presbyterian 48-46 on Thursday night.

Joshua Lusane had nine rebounds for Campbell (7-7, 3-4 Big South Conference).

Campbell totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Reddish had 15 points for the Blue Hose (3-4, 1-2). Winston Hill added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 13:04 GMT+08:00

