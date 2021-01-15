Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade

Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton, left, shoots the ball with Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk, right defending during the second half of an NBA basketball ga... Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton, left, shoots the ball with Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk, right defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 125-108. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and guard Sterling Brown (0) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San A... Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and guard Sterling Brown (0) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) is foiled by San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) as he tries to shoot during the second half of an NBA bas... Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) is foiled by San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) as he tries to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds and the Houston Rockets rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 on Thursday night in their first game since trading franchise cornerstone James Harden.

Sterling Brown, who took Harden’s spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points, and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points,

Houston was playing its first game since sending Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade Wednesday. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs, who the Rockets acquired along with numerous draft picks and draft swaps for Harden, are not with the team yet. The Rockets were also without John Wall and Eric Gordon due to injuries. The upheaval led to more minutes for the remaining roster, and they took advantage of it.

The teams will meet again Saturday in San Antonio.

76ERS 125, HEAT 108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shake Milton scored 31 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Miami.

The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points. Gabe Vincent had 21.

RAPTORS 111, HORNETS 108

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and Toronto beat Charlotte.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds to help Toronto improved to 3-8.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points, and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds.