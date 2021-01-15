Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Attorney criticizes 'excessively light sentence' for retired Taiwanese general

Sentence of former general who received illegal donations from China reduced to 2 years

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 12:53
Xu (left), Luo (center), and Ma. (Facebook, Chinese Huangpu Four Seas Alliance Association photo)

Xu (left), Luo (center), and Ma. (Facebook, Chinese Huangpu Four Seas Alliance Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A prominent attorney on Wednesday (Jan. 13) chastized the high court for reducing the sentence of a retired general who received illegal political donations from a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member to only two years.

In December of last year, retired Taiwanese Army Lieutenant General Luo Wen-shan (羅文山) was sentenced to two and half years in prison by the Taipei District Court "for illegally receiving donations from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) during former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. Specifically, he was charged with receiving political donations from CPPCC member and Hong Kong businessman Hui Chi-ming (許智明) during his tenure at a pro-Kuomintang (KMT) non-profit organization geared towards retired military officers.

However, the high court on Tuesday (Jan. 12) reduced Luo's prison sentence to two years and made it commutable to an NT$70,000 (US$2,500) fine.

Attorney Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎) on Wednesday condemned the court's decision as an "excessively light sentence," reported Liberty Times. He said the court's reasoning for reducing the sentence was that Luo is 85 years old, served in the military for many years, and had no previous criminal record.

However, he said that this logic is "quite absurd." Huang insisted that precisely because Luo had been in the military for such a long time, he should be more aware of the relevant provisions of the Political Donations Act.

Huang noted that since Luo is a retired general, his pension is provided by Taiwan's taxpayers. For violating his military duty and loyalty to the country, he should receive more severe punishment, argued Huang, adding that the court's judgment contradicts its stated rationale.

He emphasized that reduced sentences are typically handed out to senior citizens who confess their crimes. However, Luo pled innocent, claiming he had not accepted political donations.

"Yet, he still received a light sentence," said Huang. The lawyer lamented that "It is obvious that the judges of the high court lack the need to defend democracy and awareness of national security and supported the appeal."

retired generals
CPPCC
political donation
anti-infiltration

RELATED ARTICLES

Legislator calls for end to retired general's pension for claiming Taiwan no match for PLA
Legislator calls for end to retired general's pension for claiming Taiwan no match for PLA
2020/10/08 11:00
Retired general says Taiwan's combat capabilities are ‘close to none’
Retired general says Taiwan's combat capabilities are ‘close to none’
2020/10/02 16:54
Retired Taiwanese colonel jailed for being China spy
Retired Taiwanese colonel jailed for being China spy
2020/09/26 11:11
Taiwan Statebuilding Party responds to former president's 'national security laws' remark
Taiwan Statebuilding Party responds to former president's 'national security laws' remark
2020/08/24 12:04
Topics from China's 'Two Sessions' buzz on social media
Topics from China's 'Two Sessions' buzz on social media
2020/05/27 18:51

Updated : 2021-01-15 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971