Japanese artist's newest painting to be debuted abroad in Taiwanese special exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara's upcoming special exhibition in Taiwan will feature his latest heart-soothing painting titled "Miss. Moonlight".

The General Association of Chinese Culture (中華文化總會, GACC) announced that Nara's latest work "Miss. Moonlight", which recently showcased at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo in 2020, will make its debut abroad in Taiwan. The painting will be one of many works displayed at a special Yoshitomo Nara exhibition in March this year at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts.

However, due to the pandemic, the artist's attendance is not yet confirmed, said GACC.

Nara expressed thanks on Twitter for Taiwan's donations of face masks to Japan, which prompted a response from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), explained GACC. "After the pandemic, I expect to host a major exhibition in Taiwan," Nara wrote back to Tsai.



Talks for holding this exhibition first began in April 2020. GACC stated in a press release that after 10 months of communication and help from the Taipei Office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Foundation and the Yoshitomo Nara Foundation, the artist's first special exhibition in the nation is slated to kick off from March 12 and last until June 20.

GACC stated that Nara's creative focus has shifted to seek inner peace, and this is reflected in the colors, lines, and details in his works. His childlike paintings create a sense of tranquility and plant the seed of purity in the audience's hearts.

Additionally, the exhibition marks 10 years of the enduring friendship between the two countries since the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, said GACC. It is only one out of a series of celebrating events to commemorate Taiwan-Japan relations in the last decade.

Promotional cards of "Miss. Moonlight" can be collected in the January issue of the award-winning Fountain magazine.

The exhibition may go on tour around the country, but plans have not yet been made. Please visit GACC's Facebook page for more details.



