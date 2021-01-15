Alexa
Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 11:15
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Steadman tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana to a 67-56 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Josh Vazquez had 15 points and six rebounds for Montana (6-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added 13 points.

Cameron Shelton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-9, 2-4). Isaiah Lewis added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

