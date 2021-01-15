Alexa
Evans has 24 points, No. 2 Louisville routs Boston College

By GARY B. GRAVES , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/15 11:11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 24 points, Olivia Cochran added 18 and No. 2 Louisville used balanced scoring to pull away for an 89-70 victory over Boston College on Thursday night.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Cardinals (11-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had to work into the fourth quarter to finally gain a cushion against the stubborn Eagles (5-6, 1-6). Louisville led 68-56 entering the quarter and used a 14-6 run over 5:12 for a 20-point lead on the way toward improving to 8-0 against BC in ACC play.

Evans was 9 of 16 from the field and 3 of 5 from long range, while Cochran made 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 8 from the line to come within a point of her career high against DePaul. Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each added 13 points, and Elizabeth Balogun had 11 for the Cardinals.

Cameron Swartz and Ally Vantimmeren each scored 17 points for the Eagles. They lost for the sixth time in seventh games. BC's lone ACC win came against Notre Dame on Jan. 7.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Coming off a 20-point loss at Wake Forest, the Eagles succeeded in keeping Louisville from breaking the game open for three quarters. In fact, they got within single digits several times and held their own against Louisville on the boards (32-31). But the Eagles played from behind and couldn't stop the Cardinals in the fourth quarter.

Louisville: The Cardinals shot well throughout (57%) and turned out needing every basket with BC showing no fear on either end of the floor. Most importantly, their starters took the early lead in scoring before Evans got going with a 3, and they made sure to provide plenty of support.

UP NEXT

Boston College: At Notre Dame on Sunday.

Louisville: Hosts Florida State on Sunday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Poll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

