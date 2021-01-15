Alexa
FAU hangs on for 81-79 win over FIU

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 11:07
MIAMI (AP) — Jailyn Ingram had 24 points and Florida Atlantic held off Florida International for an 81-79 win on Thursday night.

Antonio Daye, Jr. made a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left to help the Panthers pull within 1, but after Everett Winchester made 1o f 2 free throws following a quick foul, Daye couldn't connect on a game-winning 3-point attempt.

B.J. Greenlee and Michael Forrest each scored 11 points for Florida Atlantic (6-6, 1-2 Conference USA), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Winchester had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Radshad Davis had 16 points for the Panthers (8-5, 2-3). Daye, Jr. added 15 points. Tevin Brewer had 14 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

