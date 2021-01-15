Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Murphy scores 14 to carry Belmont past Tennessee Tech 88-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 10:31
Murphy scores 14 to carry Belmont past Tennessee Tech 88-67

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murphy had 14 points and seven steals and Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, romping past Tennessee Tech 88-67 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard had 15 points for Belmont (13-1, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 14 points. JaCobi Wood had 10 points and six rebounds.

Belmont dominated the first half and led 43-21 at halftime. The Golden Eagles’ 46 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Shandon Goldman had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (1-13, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Damaria Franklin added 11 points. Amadou Sylla had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip