LSU spoils No. 7 Texas A&M’s perfect season with OT win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M’s bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.

Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells’ charging foul ended the Aggies’ hopes.

Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.

Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie it at 54 with 5.8 seconds left. LSU then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 90, MINNESOTA 73

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, Chloe Bibby had 22 and Maryland beat Minnesota for its ninth straight victory.

Katie Benzan added 20 points for the Terrapins (10-1, 6-0 Big Ten).

Jasmine Powell led Minnesota (2-7, 1-6) with 22 points and eight assists. Sara Scalia added 14 points.

NO. 11 OREGON 57, NO. 10 OREGON 41

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help Arizona beat Oregon, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Sam Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12). They scored 17 of the first 19 points and led by 21 in beating Oregon the first time since the 2016 Pac-12 Tournament.

Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3).

NO. 18 INDIANA 66, PURDUE 45

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points and Indiana outscored Purdue 20-3 in the second quarter.

Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Indiana (8-3, 6-1 Big Ten) has won by at least 21 points in each of its conference victories.

Kayana Traylor led Purdue (5-5, 2-4) with eight points.

GEORGIA 67, NO. 23 TENNESSEE 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat Tennessee for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.

Gabby Connally also had 17 points for Georgia (11-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).

Rennia Davis had 15 points for Tennessee (8-2, 2-1). Tamari Key added 14.