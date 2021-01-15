Alexa
LSU hands No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss, winning in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 10:43
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M's bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.

Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells' charging foul ended the Aggies' hopes.

Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.

Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie it at 54 with 5.8 seconds left. LSU then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies missed a shot at the program’s best start, but they are still in good shape in the SEC standings as they chase their first regular-season SEC championship.

LSU: The Tigers have been inconsistent at times this season, but the strong finish can only help their confidence as they try to move up in the conference standings.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday.

LSU: At Missouri on Monday night.

Updated : 2021-01-15 11:33 GMT+08:00

