Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's Kaohsiung one of New York Times' '52 places to love in 2021'

Southern Taiwanese city praised for its island vibe, proximity to nature

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/15 12:12
(Facebook, Kaohsiung Travel photo)

(Facebook, Kaohsiung Travel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New York Times has listed the southern city of Kaohsiung as one of the best places to visit in 2021.

The publication recently asked its readers to recommend travel destinations that have "delighted, inspired, and comforted" them during a dark year. Out of over 2,000 suggested locations, 52 were selected as reminders of the beauty in the world, including South Wales, Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, and Colombia's the Llanos.

Kaohsiung was highlighted for its "laid-back island vibe" as well as its accessibility to nature. Author Andrew Liu, who was born in China and is currently based in Berlin, said he spent a year in Kaohsiung from 2017 to 2018 and was blown away by his experience.

Liu said he had noticed that many Kaohsiung residents speak Taiwanese as well as Mandarin and that they have a slower lifestyle compared to their Taipei counterparts. He added that Taiwanese culture is more accepting of the LGBTQ community than China and that he misses the city almost daily.

During a press interview on Friday (Jan. 15), Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau chief Chou Ling-wen (周玲妏) said locals should be proud of their warmth and friendliness, reported CNA.

Taiwan's Kaohsiung one of New York Times' '52 places to love in 2021'
Kaohsiung's Lotus Pond. (Tourism Bureau photo)

Taiwan's Kaohsiung one of New York Times' '52 places to love in 2021'
Buddhist temple in Kaohsiung. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan's Kaohsiung one of New York Times' '52 places to love in 2021'
Kaohsiung Harbor. (Pixabay photo)

Kaohsiung
Taiwan travel
New York Times
tourism
travel destination

RELATED ARTICLES

Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan
Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan
2021/01/14 12:01
More than 70% of Taiwanese travel to seek out local delicacies: Survey
More than 70% of Taiwanese travel to seek out local delicacies: Survey
2021/01/13 15:37
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/01/13 10:45
Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system
Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system
2021/01/12 16:42
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
2021/01/12 11:17

Updated : 2021-01-15 13:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971