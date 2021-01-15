Taiwan's Kaohsiung one of New York Times' '52 places to love in 2021'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New York Times has listed the southern city of Kaohsiung as one of the best places to visit in 2021.

The publication recently asked its readers to recommend travel destinations that have "delighted, inspired, and comforted" them during a dark year. Out of over 2,000 suggested locations, 52 were selected as reminders of the beauty in the world, including South Wales, Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, and Colombia's the Llanos.

Kaohsiung was highlighted for its "laid-back island vibe" as well as its accessibility to nature. Author Andrew Liu, who was born in China and is currently based in Berlin, said he spent a year in Kaohsiung from 2017 to 2018 and was blown away by his experience.

Liu said he had noticed that many Kaohsiung residents speak Taiwanese as well as Mandarin and that they have a slower lifestyle compared to their Taipei counterparts. He added that Taiwanese culture is more accepting of the LGBTQ community than China and that he misses the city almost daily.

During a press interview on Friday (Jan. 15), Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau chief Chou Ling-wen (周玲妏) said locals should be proud of their warmth and friendliness, reported CNA.



Kaohsiung's Lotus Pond. (Tourism Bureau photo)



Buddhist temple in Kaohsiung. (Pixabay photo)



Kaohsiung Harbor. (Pixabay photo)