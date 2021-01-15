Alexa
Lefty Wood joins Giants on $3 million, one-year contract

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 10:25
Lefty Wood joins Giants on $3 million, one-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Wood, who turned 30 on Tuesday, can make an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for games in which he gets 10 or more outs: $125,000 each for 12 and 14, $250,000 apiece for 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24, and $500,000 each for 26, 28 and 30.

An All-Star in 2017, Wood went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts and seven relief appearances last year with NL West rival Los Angeles, striking out 15 in 12 2/3 innings. He earned $1,481,481 in prorated pay from a $4 million salary. He pitched two perfect innings in the Dodgers’ title-winning Game 6 World Series victory over Tampa Bay.

Wood is 53-44 with a 3.45 ERA in 138 starts and 50 relief appearances over eight seasons with Atlanta (2013-15), Los Angeles-NL (2015-18, 2020) and Cincinnati (2019).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-15 11:32 GMT+08:00

