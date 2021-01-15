Morrison, Georgia upend No. 23 Lady Vols 67-66 on road

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 10:17
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee 67-66 on Thursday night for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.

Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two.

After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one — and cap the scoring — with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times. Jenna Staiti, an 89% free-throw shooter, missed twice with 13.8 seconds to go but the rebound went out of bounds off a Tennessee player.

Georgia was called for a five-second violation. Davis couldn't shake free for a shot and dropped the ball down to Kasiyahna Kushkituah, who had all seven of her points in the fourth quarter. Kushkituah couldn't hold onto the ball and Georgia got it back on a tie-up with 3.4 seconds left.

Georgia threw the ball away on the inbounds and Tennessee had a final shot but the Vols couldn't connect on a lob to Davis in the lane and Georgia came up with the ball as time ran out.

Gabby Connally also had 17 points for Georgia (11-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), whose last win in Knoxville came in 1996 when Tennessee coach Kellie (Jolly) Harper was playing for the Lady Vols.

Davis finished with 15 points and Tamari Key 14 for Tennessee (8-2, 2-1).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-01-15 11:32 GMT+08:00

