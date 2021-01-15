Alexa
Bell leads Pacific past Santa Clara 79-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 09:17
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Bell recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Pacific to a 79-58 win over Santa Clara on Thursday.

Daniss Jenkins had 15 points for Pacific (4-1, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Jeremiah Bailey added 13 points and nine rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had 12 points.

Keshawn Justice had 19 points for the Broncos (7-3, 1-1). DJ Mitchell added 12 points and Christian Carlyle had 10 points. Josip Vrankic, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, shot only 14% (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

