Bell leads Pacific past Santa Clara 79-58

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Bell recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Pacific to a 79-58 win over Santa Clara on Thursday.

Daniss Jenkins had 15 points for Pacific (4-1, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Jeremiah Bailey added 13 points and nine rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had 12 points.

Keshawn Justice had 19 points for the Broncos (7-3, 1-1). DJ Mitchell added 12 points and Christian Carlyle had 10 points. Josip Vrankic, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, shot only 14% (1 of 7).

