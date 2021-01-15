Alexa
Allen, Utah turn back Stanford 79-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 08:40
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Stanford ended a four-game losing streak with a 79-65 win over Stanford on Thursday.

The Utes took the lead with a 14-2 run to end the first half and spent most of the second half with a double-figure lead, despite several challenges when the Cardinal got within nine, the last time with just under four minutes to go.

Alfonso Plummer added 16 points for the Utes (5-5, 2-4 Pac-12), who had two games postponed since their last win in mid-December. Branden Carlson had 12 points and four blocks and Mikael Jantunen 11 points and seven rebounds.

Daejon Davis, in his first game back after missing five with an injury, had a season-high 19 points to become the 49th player for the Cardinal (8-4, 4-2) to reach 1,000 career points. Ziaire Williams scored 17 points and Oscar da Silva, coming off player of the week honors, was held to 11 points and two rebounds, almost nine points and more than five boards below his averages.

Jantunen scored five straight points in a 7-0 run that had Utah on top 16 3 1/2 minutes into the second half. Utah finished at 49% shooting, despite going 4 of 17 from 3-point range, and 25 of 30 from the foul line. The Utes also had a 37-26 rebounding advantage and 34-16 edge on inside points.

Stanford went 9 of 18 from 3-point range but just 8 of 30 inside the arc (29%).

On Saturday, California visits Utah and Stanford goes to Colorado.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

