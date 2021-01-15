Alexa
Jones leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 92-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 07:57
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had a season-high 25 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Charleston Southern 92-54 on Thursday.

Jones made 7 for 10 3-pointers.

Trent Stephney had 14 points for UNC Asheville (6-6, 5-2 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Coty Jude added 12 points and LJ Thorpe had 10 points and seven assists.

The 92 points were a season best for UNC Asheville. The Buccaneers’ 28.8 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UNC Asheville opponent this season.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-10, 0-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Emorie Knox added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-15 10:03 GMT+08:00

