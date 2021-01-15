Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chris Armas becomes head coach of MLS Toronto team

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 06:32
Chris Armas becomes head coach of MLS Toronto team

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Armas has replaced Greg Vanney as head coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer.

Armas, 48, was head coach of the New York Red Bulls from July 6, 2018, until last Sept. 4.

Toronto general manager Ali Curtis was sporting director at the Red Bulls while Armas was an assistant coach there. Armas was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in 2015 and became head coach when Jesse Marsch moved to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Vanney quit Toronto on Dec. 1 after more than six seasons and became head coach of the LA Galaxy.

“This will wake me up early and it will put me to bed late,” Armas said Thursday. "And then I’ll sleep well. But I’m going to work, I’m going to work hard to deliver excellence, trophies. And I can guarantee that I will coach a team that is clear — they’re clear with roles, we are together, we don’t cut corners and we have a style of play that is on the front foot and we go after every game.”

A defensive midfielder, Armas had two goals in 66 appearances for the U.S. He played in MLS for the Galaxy (1996-97) and Chicago Fire (1998-2007).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-15 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip