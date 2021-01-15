Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 05:30
Wright sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Walker had a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV set a program record for career assists and Colorado beat California 89-60 on Thursday.

Wright entered needing just one assist to break a tie with Colorado great Jay Humphries (1980-83) at 562. Wright set the record on a bounce pass to Evan Battey for a 5-2 lead, and he finished with a career-high 12 helpers and 13 points.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 18 points and Maddox Daniels had 12 for Colorado (10-3, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won three straight heading into a matchup with Stanford on Saturday. Walker was 9 of 13 from the field to help secure his second straight double-double. The Buffaloes made 55% of their field goals, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range with three apiece from Walker and Schwartz.

Colorado took its first double-digit lead during a 13-0 run — with 3-pointers by Jeriah Horne, Walker and Daniels — to make it 32-20. The Buffaloes led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Andre Kelly scored 16 points, Makale Foreman had 13 and Ryan Betley 12 for California (6-8, 1-6). The Golden Bears were without all-Pac-12 guard Matt Bradley after suffering an injury against Oregon State on Jan. 2.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-15 07:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip