Ethan Allen, Virgin Galactic rise; First Republic, Xcel fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 05:27
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

First Republic Bank, down $3.21 to $158.04.

The private banking and wealth management company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.47 to $33.03.

Ark Investment Management plans to start an exchange traded fund focused on space exploration and innovation.

Nordstrom Inc., up 44 cents to $38.02.

The department store reported a sharp decline in sales during the holiday shopping season.

AeroVironment Inc., up $29.12 to $125.29.

The drone maker is buying Arcturus UAV for $405 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up $1.44 to $23.37.

The Connecticut-based home furnishings retailer gave investors an encouraging fourth-quarter financial update.

Apache Corp., up 55 cents to $18.35.

The energy company announced an offshore oil discovery near Suriname in South America.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.02 to $41.47.

The airline's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Xcel Energy Inc., down $1.45 to $63.56.

The Minnesota-based gas and electric utility's stock slipped as investors shifted away from the safe-play sector.

Updated : 2021-01-15 07:02 GMT+08:00

