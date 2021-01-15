Alexa
Athletics acquire reliever Nik Turley from Pirates for cash

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 04:44
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Nik Turley was traded to the Athletics on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash, giving Oakland a reliable reliever for late in games after losing closer Liam Hendriks in free agency.

Turley went 0-3 with a 4.98 ERA and one save over 25 relief outings — most by any big league rookie — spanning 21 2/3 innings for the Pirates in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

The 31-year-old Turley made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 then didn't pitch the next two years after working back from Tommy John elbow ligament reconstructive surgery.

Oakland won the AL West at 36-24 for its third straight playoff berth then beat the White Sox in the wild-card round before losing in a four-game AL Division Series to rival Houston last fall.

