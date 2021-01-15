Business and economic events scheduled for Friday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December, 9:15 a.m.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.