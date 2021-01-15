Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

PlayUp to do mobile sports betting for New Jersey racetrack

By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/15 01:51
PlayUp to do mobile sports betting for New Jersey racetrack

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey horse racing track is making its move to catch up with the pack in the state's hot sports betting market.

Freehold Raceway, which began taking in-person sports bets in October, has signed a deal with PlayUp, an Australian online sports betting company, to offer mobile sports betting. The agreement was reached Tuesday.

Freehold Raceway is affiliated with Parx Casino in Pennsylvania to offer sports betting in New Jersey.

“Parx Casino is happy to partner with PlayUp in New Jersey as they debut their international expertise of online sports betting in the United States,” said Matthew Cullen, Parx’s senior vice president of interactive gaming and sports.

Laila Mintas, CEO of PlayUp USA, said it hopes to launch its Freehold venture in the first quarter of 2021. The company is also licensed in Colorado and provides sports betting, horse race betting and daily fantasy sports in Australia, New Zealand and India.

New Jersey is the nationwide leader in sports betting; state gambling regulators revealed Wednesday that the state had taken just under $1 billion worth of sports bets in December alone, the latest in a string of monthly sports betting volume records in the U.S.

The state took in over $6 billion worth of sports bets last year, the overwhelming majority of which were placed online.

Freehold had been seeking an online component since its launch last fall, and had hoped to have one up and running by last November.

The track reported $291,632 in sports betting revenue last year, all of it from bets taken in person.

The runaway leader in sports betting revenue among New Jersey tracks was the Meadowlands in East Rutherford. It won more than $206 million in sports bets last year. In addition to its strategic location just outside New York City, it is affiliated with the online sportbook FanDuel.

Monmouth Park in Oceanport, near the Jersey Shore, won $25.4 million last year.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Updated : 2021-01-15 03:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip