NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/15 01:15
Through Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Joel Farabee Philadelphia 1 1 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 4 25.0
Jonathan Drouin Montreal 1 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
John Tavares Toronto 1 1 2 3 2 0 1 0 0 5 20.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 20.0
William Nylander Toronto 1 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 66.7
Robert Thomas St. Louis 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 0.0
Jeff Petry Montreal 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0
Tanner Pearson Vancouver 1 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Erik Gustafsson Philadelphia 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0
Brandon Tanev Pittsburgh 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 50.0
Mark Jankowski Pittsburgh 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 100.0
Bo Horvat Vancouver 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 25.0
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 50.0
Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 25.0
Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis 1 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 50.0
Josh Anderson Montreal 1 2 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 7 28.6

Updated : 2021-01-15 02:23 GMT+08:00

