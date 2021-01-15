Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Poshmark's shares soar in debut to public markets

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/15 01:09
Poshmark's shares soar in debut to public markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Poshmark soared in their debut trading in the public markets Thursday, a testament to the strength of the online marketplace for second-hand goods even during a pandemic.

The company, founded in 2011 by Manish Chandra, debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Market and is listed under the ticker “POSH.” Late Wednesday, the initial public offering of 6.6 million shares was priced at $42 a share, above an expected range of $35 to $39 a share.

The stock surged to $101.25, or 141% late Thursday morning.

Poshmark, based in Redwood City, California, is hitting the public markets as the coronavirus continues to batter traditional physical retailers, particularly those operating at malls. But many online second-hand sellers like Poshmark have thrived. Poshmark has benefitted from shoppers’ dramatic shift to online shopping and customers' focus on second-hand goods. Poshmark is also a social marketplace where users buy and sell directly with each other and interact, something that has resonated with many people who are in isolation.

Poshmark, which has 70 million total users, achieved profitability for the first time in the quarter ended June 30.

For the nine month period ended Sept. 30, revenue rose to $192.76 million, up 28% from $150.49 million in the year-ago period, according to its prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Updated : 2021-01-15 02:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip