The Latest: Georgetown men’s hoops postpones 2 more games

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/15 00:37
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Georgetown men’s basketball postpones 2 more games

Two more Georgetown men’s basketball games -- against Providence and Marquette -- have been postponed after the Hoyas reported a positive COVID-19 test.

Georgetown was supposed to play at Providence on Saturday and host Marquette on Jan. 20. Those will make it three consecutive postponements for Georgetown and five overall this season. The Hoyas were supposed to host DePaul on Wednesday.

Coach Patrick Ewing’s team is 3-8 this season and has lost its past five games.

Georgia State has postponed its third straight game because of COVID-19.

The Panthers halted all team activities for a week after multiple positive tests within the program, including athletes, coaches and support staff. That forced the postponement of two games against Sun Belt Conference rival Troy.

Georgia State (7-2) was scheduled to play back-to-back games against Coastal Carolina this weekend, but the Friday contest was called off. The teams are still set to play on Saturday.

Both programs are looking at possible makeup dates.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-15 02:21 GMT+08:00

