SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14 Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10 Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10 Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.