All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3
Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1
St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, ppd
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd