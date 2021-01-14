Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 23:10
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1
Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3

Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Thursday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Updated : 2021-01-15 00:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip