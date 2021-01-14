Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 22:54
Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case

MONACO (AP) — Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with “tampering within the results management process,” but did not specify details of the case.

The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers “conduct which subverts the doping control process.”

The code gives one example as “altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.”

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-15 00:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip