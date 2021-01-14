Alexa
Wales back Liam Williams to miss 6N opener after red card

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 22:36
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales back Liam Williams will miss their Six Nations opener against Ireland next month after being handed a three-game ban on Thursday for a red card in club action.

Williams was sent off last Friday while playing for Scarlets in the Pro14, for dangerous entry into a ruck when he hit Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes above the shoulders.

A Pro14 judiciary dropped the sanction from four weeks to three after Williams showed remorse.

The ban will cover Scarlets games over the next two weekends then Wales' home match against Ireland on Feb. 7.

___

Updated : 2021-01-15 00:51 GMT+08:00

