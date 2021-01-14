Alexa
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 22:23
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Real Madrid sent forward Luka Jovic back to his old club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday after he dropped out of coach Zinedine Zidane's first team plans.

The Serbia international has played just five games for Madrid this season for a total of 208 minutes, with his game time limited by poor form, injuries, and a positive coronavirus test.

Frankfurt said Jovic could rediscover his form at a club where he scored 36 times in 75 games over two years.

“Luka can use the coming months to return to his old strength in an environment that's familiar to him," Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement.

Frankfurt is ninth in the Bundesliga with its next game at home to Schalke on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-01-14 23:20 GMT+08:00

