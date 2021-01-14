Alexa
Pakistani military says Indian fire kills soldier in Kashmir

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 22:00
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's military said Indian troops opened fire across the border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday, killing a Pakistani soldier, the latest in continued tensions between the two South Asian nuclear rivals.

A statement from the military condemned what it described as India's unprovoked violation of the 2003 cease-fire agreement along the Line of Control, which separates Kashmir between the two sides. The Pakistani troops returned fire, it added.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi but the the two sides routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks in Kashmir, which is a split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

