At a glance: Europe's coronavirus curfews and lockdowns

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a man pushes his bicycle along a row of closed restaurants in Montmartre, during the new imposed curfew in Pa... FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a man pushes his bicycle along a row of closed restaurants in Montmartre, during the new imposed curfew in Paris. Trying to fend off the need for a third nationwide lockdown that would further dent Europe’s second-largest economy and put more jobs in danger, France is instead opting for creeping curfews. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, a fisherman reels in his line before a curfew is enforced in Marseille, southern France. Trying to fend off t... FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, a fisherman reels in his line before a curfew is enforced in Marseille, southern France. Trying to fend off the need for a third nationwide lockdown that would further dent Europe’s second-largest economy and put more jobs in danger, France is instead opting for creeping curfews. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, people enjoy a glass of mulled wine in the street before the curfew in Strasbourg, eastern France. Trying to ... FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, people enjoy a glass of mulled wine in the street before the curfew in Strasbourg, eastern France. Trying to fend off the need for a third nationwide lockdown that would further dent Europe’s second-largest economy and put more jobs in danger, France is instead opting for creeping curfews. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

PARIS (AP) — Across Europe and beyond, countries have a patchwork of curfews and lockdowns of varying strictness to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Here, at a glance, are the measures in place in the European Union's 27 member nations and some neighboring countries:

—-

Austria: In a third lockdown. Leaving home only allowed for work, medical visits, exercise, groceries. No overnight curfew.

Belgium: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in French-speaking regions; midnight to 5 a.m. in Dutch-speaking Flanders region.

Bulgaria: No lockdown or curfew.

Croatia: Limits on gatherings; cafes and restaurants closed, but no curfew.

Cyprus: In lockdown, plus a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Czech Republic: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Denmark: No lockdown or curfew.

Estonia: No lockdown or curfew.

Finland: No lockdown or curfew.

France: EU's longest curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., in 25 regions of eastern France; from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the rest of the country. Shopping and all outdoor activities stop at curfew, only short pet walks allowed. Working and commuting allowed with note from employer. Food deliveries but not takeout allowed. Fines for curfew-breakers.

Germany: A patchwork of restrictions in the 16 states; some have overnight curfews; no curfew in the capital, Berlin.

Greece: In lockdown; limited movements allowed during the day, plus 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Hungary: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Ireland: In lockdown; travel allowed for work, education, other essential activity and for exercise within 5 kilometers (3 miles) from home. No curfew.

Italy: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Latvia: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday night to Sunday morning.

Lithuania: No curfew.

Luxembourg: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Malta: No curfew.

Netherlands: Strict lockdown until at least Feb. 9. No curfew, but considering one.

Norway: No lockdown or curfew.

Poland: Shopping malls closed, with the exception of pharmacies, cleaners, barbers and food shops. Restaurants can only do takeaway food. Hotels, sports facilities closed. No curfew.

Portugal: Strict lockdown starts Friday. Staying at home is mandatory, including for work. Schools to remain open, along with companies providing essential services.

Romania: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Localized lockdowns, but not strictly enforced.

Russia and other ex-Soviet nations: No lockdowns or curfews.

Slovakia: In lockdown. Leaving home allowed for work and essentials.

Slovenia: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Spain: Curfews start between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. and end between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., depending on the region.

Sweden: No lockdown or curfew.

Turkey: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekday curfew; all-day lockdown on weekends.

U.K.: All four nations (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales) in lockdown, people must stay at home except for limited essential trips and exercise. Schools closed except to children of key workers and vulnerable children. No curfew.