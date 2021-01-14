Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch Labor Party leader steps down over welfare scandal

By MIKE CORDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/14 20:34
FILE- In this March 5, 2017, file photo, Labour Party leader Lodewijk Asscher, center, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, and firebrand anti Isla...

FILE- In this March 5, 2017, file photo, Labour Party leader Lodewijk Asscher, center, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, and firebrand anti Isla...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of the Dutch opposition Labor Party said Thursday he will not lead the party into the Netherlands' March election and will not run for reelection following a scandal involving child benefit fraud investigations.

Lodewijk Asscher was minister for social affairs and a vice-prime minister in a governing coalition led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when the country's tax office wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.

Asscher said he was standing down despite not having direct knowledge of the tax office's actions.

“Yes, I was minister of social affairs,” he said in a video message. “No, I did not know that the tax office had launched an unlawful hunt for thousands of families.”

His decision puts further pressure on Rutte ahead of a Cabinet meeting Friday at which ministers will decide on their reaction to a scathing report issued last month that said the tax office policy aimed at rooting out fraud had violated “fundamental principles of the rule of law.”

Many of the wrongfully accused parents were plunged into debt when tax officials demanded repayment of child welfare payments. The government has in the past apologized for the tax office’s methods and in March earmarked 500 million euros ($607 million) to compensate more than 20,000 parents.

Another opposition leader already has said he plans a motion of no-confidence in Rutte's government at a debate on the report's findings that is expected next week. There is speculation in the Netherlands that Rutte's government could resign Friday, taking political responsibility for the scandal.

It is not clear what impact the prime minister's resignation would have on the Netherlands and its struggle to rein in the coronavirus.

A general election is scheduled for March 17, with Rutte planning to run again and opinion polls suggesting his conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy will win the most seats. That would put Rutte, who has been in office for a decade, first in line to attempt to form the next ruling coalition.

In a tweet, Rutte paid tribute to Asscher's “great commitment to our country and our cooperation over the years.”

Updated : 2021-01-14 21:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center