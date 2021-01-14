Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;13;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;22;14;Hazy sun;23;13;NW;7;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm, cooler;12;6;More sun than clouds;14;7;S;14;68%;34%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;13;9;Clouds and sun;14;8;WNW;15;65%;64%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;3;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-1;SSE;8;81%;8%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;-2;-3;A snow shower;0;-4;NNE;5;83%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;12;7;Partly sunny;19;7;SW;8;25%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and frigid;-21;-26;Sunlit, not as cold;-12;-15;SSE;18;62%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;NE;16;65%;55%;11

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;12;9;Spotty showers;11;7;NE;13;56%;87%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;WSW;17;60%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and breezy;20;10;Hazy sunshine;20;6;NNW;9;59%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;8;79%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, a shower;25;18;Clouds and sun;26;18;ESE;12;66%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;31;20;Hazy sun;33;20;SSW;9;47%;0%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;11;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;E;11;63%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;4;-4;Plenty of sunshine;4;-8;ENE;18;24%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;0;-4;Snow showers;0;-6;W;13;80%;77%;2

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;2;-3;A few flurries;-2;-6;NNW;12;70%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny, nice;22;6;Partly sunny;21;7;E;8;59%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;19;Inc. clouds;26;19;NE;13;69%;71%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;2;-2;Snow showers;0;-3;NW;14;73%;78%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-4;SE;11;74%;7%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;1;-7;Variable cloudiness;-2;-8;NW;8;75%;39%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of snow;2;-4;Snow showers;0;-6;NNW;9;64%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;28;19;Mostly cloudy;28;22;E;14;62%;57%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SSE;11;49%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;13;4;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;WSW;18;71%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and breezy;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;WSW;14;43%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;31;17;Cooler;23;17;W;17;77%;86%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;21;A little p.m. rain;28;20;E;5;59%;58%;4

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;NE;9;79%;19%;4

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Cloudy, snow showers;4;-1;NW;12;77%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;ESE;8;82%;70%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-6;Very cold;-5;-7;N;12;71%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;23;19;High clouds;24;19;NNE;19;60%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Sunny and breezy;13;1;NW;26;26%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;NNE;21;74%;29%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;19;7;Hazy sun;18;6;NE;3;77%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Windy;6;-4;Mostly sunny;8;-1;SSW;11;25%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;24;15;Hazy sunshine;26;12;NW;9;44%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;7;78%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;9;1;Mostly cloudy;7;6;S;11;87%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;16;2;Sunny, nice and warm;17;2;NE;13;24%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;15;9;Mostly sunny;15;8;WNW;22;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny;22;13;Low clouds;22;16;SSE;6;61%;21%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast and humid;25;16;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;16;NW;9;81%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;24;17;Cloudy with a shower;25;17;WSW;8;85%;66%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid with flurries;-12;-20;Frigid;-16;-17;N;15;82%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;30;21;High clouds;31;22;SSE;7;58%;11%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;21;14;Hazy sunshine;23;15;ENE;10;53%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;28;20;Partly sunny;28;22;NE;5;62%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;30;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;ESE;8;56%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;20;5;Hazy sun;19;5;NE;7;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;5;3;A little a.m. rain;4;1;E;14;78%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;29;25;Cloudy;30;24;WNW;10;72%;56%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;A morning shower;27;21;N;15;59%;58%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;A t-storm around;25;15;SW;12;71%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;16;-1;Sunny and mild;15;-1;SSW;9;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;N;7;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;4;Hazy sunshine;19;5;E;7;70%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Hazy sun;31;16;NNW;21;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;-1;-6;A little snow;-6;-16;WNW;14;39%;63%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;30;25;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;14;58%;4%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;NE;9;58%;43%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sunshine;25;14;SSE;7;46%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;E;6;66%;60%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;14;5;A morning shower;14;6;ESE;12;68%;91%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;31;23;Humid with hazy sun;31;23;SSW;10;76%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;25;20;Cloudy;25;20;SSE;12;72%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;9;Mostly sunny;15;6;NNW;8;86%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;6;0;Partly sunny;4;0;SSE;5;82%;25%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;29;13;Very warm;29;14;NNE;9;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;10;62%;19%;11

Madrid, Spain;Not as cold;6;-6;Mostly sunny;8;-2;NNE;4;66%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;30;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;SW;13;74%;9%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;29;24;Cloudy, downpours;29;24;NE;7;85%;86%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;ESE;8;74%;72%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;23;11;A few showers;20;11;WSW;26;56%;83%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray shower;23;10;Partly sunny;23;11;SW;7;43%;57%;5

Miami, United States;Morning showers;21;15;A passing shower;23;16;SW;11;69%;61%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-7;-13;A snow shower;-13;-21;NW;12;65%;66%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;23;62%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;NE;14;56%;67%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;1;-2;Clouds and sun;1;-1;ESE;7;80%;56%;2

Moscow, Russia;Very cold with snow;-14;-16;Bitterly cold;-13;-14;N;8;53%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;N;11;54%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;N;16;55%;44%;11

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;8;2;Variable cloudiness;9;6;SE;14;71%;83%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;18;9;S;10;57%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with flurries;-20;-27;Low clouds and cold;-23;-23;S;13;80%;20%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny, not as cool;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;6;ESE;7;60%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning sunny, cold;-7;-13;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-11;NNW;5;70%;7%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;1;-3;Some brightening;2;-1;E;19;84%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;E;16;82%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;NW;11;75%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;24;A downpour;29;24;ENE;12;82%;82%;6

Paris, France;Periods of rain;9;0;Colder;2;-4;NE;13;71%;3%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;33;17;Sunny and breezy;32;18;E;26;29%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sunshine;31;20;High clouds;32;20;W;7;47%;3%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;NE;20;80%;81%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Turning cloudy;33;20;Partly sunny;33;19;SE;9;47%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;0;-4;Periods of sun;-2;-6;NW;9;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-6;Mostly cloudy;7;-13;W;11;79%;25%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;19;10;Rain at times;19;11;E;13;68%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;4;E;6;79%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;25;Showers around;29;25;ESE;14;68%;65%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of rain;4;2;Rain/snow showers;4;2;ENE;22;80%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and colder;-4;-12;Frigid;-10;-13;NE;12;83%;79%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;11;66%;48%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;23;12;Hazy sun;23;11;NNE;13;24%;9%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;4;Partly sunny, cooler;9;-1;NNE;10;79%;25%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;-11;-20;Frigid with flurries;-13;-20;NNE;14;72%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Periods of sun;16;10;WSW;9;79%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;25;18;A passing shower;26;18;ENE;16;66%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Humid with a shower;28;22;A shower in places;29;23;SE;13;73%;43%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Humid with some sun;27;19;N;8;76%;55%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and warmer;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;NNE;8;18%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;33;11;Hazy sun;33;11;SW;10;27%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;31;23;Humid, a p.m. shower;31;22;NE;11;76%;41%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;13;4;Sunshine;15;1;N;6;74%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;11;6;A shower in the a.m.;11;5;ESE;7;77%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;7;1;An afternoon shower;10;-7;WNW;7;77%;41%;1

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;15;6;Sunny and pleasant;18;2;N;20;50%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;12;75%;63%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. snow;2;-4;Variable clouds;0;-8;WSW;16;66%;29%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;28;24;A brief shower;28;24;E;16;73%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;-2;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-7;NNW;9;77%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;32;21;Mostly sunny;29;18;SW;16;67%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Sunny and nice;24;15;E;10;53%;1%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-14;Mostly cloudy, cold;-9;-11;NNE;13;78%;93%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, not as cool;15;2;Sunny and mild;14;4;NE;6;71%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;15;4;Cooler, morning rain;6;1;N;20;83%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;13;2;N;8;30%;3%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower and t-storm;17;7;A t-storm around;20;7;SSE;13;63%;42%;3

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon rain;10;2;Partly sunny;11;-1;ENE;7;37%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;14;2;Partly sunny;10;5;NW;13;63%;19%;1

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;4;2;Rain and drizzle;5;1;S;26;83%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;10;A morning shower;16;11;W;20;61%;70%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;17;12;Rain and drizzle;17;10;WNW;29;58%;74%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-19;-31;Frigid with hazy sun;-22;-31;W;7;74%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with some sun;11;5;Partly sunny;10;3;SW;5;72%;13%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;1;-5;Snow showers;-1;-6;NW;13;60%;90%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Sunny and delightful;26;18;ENE;6;54%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;-5;-15;A snow shower;-14;-18;NNW;10;74%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;0;-8;Colder with flurries;-5;-11;NNW;11;82%;68%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;20;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;ENE;12;69%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;31;19;Hazy sun;32;18;SW;8;42%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Showers around;3;-1;ENE;3;77%;90%;2

Updated : 2021-01-14 21:47 GMT+08:00

