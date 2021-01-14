Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese-American Andrew Yang announces New York mayoral bid

Yang snubbed Taiwan president when she was re-elected last year

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 19:33
(Facebook, andrewyang2020 photo)

(Facebook, andrewyang2020 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American politician Andrew Yang (楊安澤) announced his candidacy for New York City mayor on Wednesday (Jan. 13).

In a tweet released on Wednesday evening, he wrote "I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart." The tweet included a two-minute video explaining that he first moved to the city in 1996, that his wife is from Queens, and that his two sons were born at St. Luke's Hospital.

He pledged to create a guaranteed minimum income, to ensure universal high-speed internet, to "take back control of our subway," to improve the student-teacher ratio, to create a "People's Bank," and to reopen "intelligently." He ended the tweet by stating, "Let's fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of."

In addition to Yang, more than 10 other people have announced their candidacy, including Brooklyn Borough President and former New York Police Department Capt. Eric Adams, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan; former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire; New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and the former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Maya Wiley.

The U.S. will hold local elections for governors, mayors, and state legislators in multiple states on Nov. 2. Registered Democrats will vote for their preferred nominee in the party's primary election on June 22.

Yang, 46, is a second-generation entrepreneur born to Taiwanese immigrants. If elected, he would become the first Asian-American New York City mayor.

In January of last year, Yang, who was running for U.S. president at the time, snubbed Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) by failing to congratulate her on Twitter for a landslide victory in the Taiwan presidential election on Jan. 11. In fact, he did not make any comment on Tsai's historic win on any public platform, while President-elect Joe Biden did, and Tsai returned the favor when he was elected.

One possible factor could be that Yang's foreign policy advisor for China, Ann Lee (李淯), an adjunct professor of economics and finance at New York University, appears to be advocating a more conciliatory approach to the communist regime.

Andrew Yang
New York City
New York
Taiwanese American
Taiwanese Americans
New York City mayor
mayor of New York

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese-American boy's thank-you letter finds its way to family of his savior
Taiwanese-American boy's thank-you letter finds its way to family of his savior
2021/01/06 20:13
Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks
Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks
2020/12/31 14:43
Ex-presidential contender Andrew Yang files papers to run for New York mayor
Ex-presidential contender Andrew Yang files papers to run for New York mayor
2020/12/24 20:00
Family looking for Taiwanese-American woman who disappeared during hike
Family looking for Taiwanese-American woman who disappeared during hike
2020/12/23 18:06
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
2020/12/10 12:56

Updated : 2021-01-14 20:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center