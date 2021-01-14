Alexa
Taiwan's KMT to set up US office after 8-year hiatus

Preparatory group headed by two party deputy secretary-generals will re-open communications with Washington

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 18:24
KMT Deputy-Director General Huang Kuei-bo (NCCU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) will soon form a preparatory group with the goal of re-establishing a representative office in the United States to maintain dialogue with American political parties and interact with local Taiwanese communities.

The KMT had previously set up an office but closed it after then presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) won the election. The office’s duties were subsequently handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since then, the party has not sent any representative to the U.S.

In order to rebuild a communication link with Washington, the KMT will set up a preparatory group under the supervision of Party Deputy Secretary-Generals Huang Kuei-bo (黃奎博) and Li Yen-hsiu (李彥秀).

KMT senior officials told CNA that Huang would handle all interactions with American diplomats in Taiwan, while Li would be in charge of dialogue with U.S. members of Congress and representatives of Taiwanese organizations.

Top party leaders said that there is currently no timetable set in stone for the office’s establishment, due to the ongoing pandemic. They also said there were multiple options for selecting a representative, including appointing a Taiwanese already based in America, sending a different party deputy secretary-general to the U.S. every month, or assigning a permanent officer to the position.

Taiwan-U.S. relations
KMT
representative office

Updated : 2021-01-14 18:46 GMT+08:00

