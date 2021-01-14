Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC fourth quarter profit rises 23% to record high on work-from-home, iPhone boost

By  REUTERS
2021/01/14 22:00
TSMC logo (Facebook, TSMC photo)

TSMC logo (Facebook, TSMC photo)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) posted on Thursday (Jan. 14) a record-high quarterly profit, boosted by demand for devices requiring high-end chips as the pandemic forces people to work from home and for Apple’s new iPhone.

October-December net profit for TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reached T$142.8 billion ($5.10 billion), 23% higher than a year ago.

That was better than the T$135.39 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the Apple Inc supplier rose 22% to $12.68 billion, versus its earlier estimated range of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion.

Analysts said sales of advanced chips have been boosted by strong demand for high-end smartphones including the iPhone 12 as well as for devices equipped with new technology such as fifth-generation (5G) networking and artificial intelligence.

The Taiwanese manufacturer, whose clients also include Qualcomm Inc, has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as corporations seek to add more bandwidth for remote workers and people working from home invest in premium devices.

TSMC’s share price has jumped more than 11% in 2021, giving the stock a market value of $560.7 billion.

($1 = 28.0050 Taiwan dollars)

TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
chipmaker
Apple
iPhone

RELATED ARTICLES

Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
2021/01/11 17:32
Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
2021/01/09 11:00
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
2021/01/07 14:45
Hong Kong police visit offices of Apple Daily and others, requesting election information
Hong Kong police visit offices of Apple Daily and others, requesting election information
2021/01/06 16:12
Taiwan’s TSMC may boost capital expenditures to US$22 billion in 2021
Taiwan’s TSMC may boost capital expenditures to US$22 billion in 2021
2021/01/05 14:27

Updated : 2021-01-14 23:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center