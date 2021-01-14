Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese living overseas prepare to return home for the Lunar New Year, 1,500 extra rooms earmarked for their quarantines were fully booked within the past five days, reports said Thursday (Jan. 14).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) had prepared the rooms at quarantine centers to meet the expected demand, but now that they have all been reserved, it will go and look for more space, CNA reported.

From Friday (Jan. 15), the authorities plan to tighten their supervision of arrivals from overseas, with returnees asked to spend the compulsory 14-day isolation at special centers and quarantine hotels rather than at home or at private residences.

A peak of more than 100 arrivals a day was predicted for Jan. 23-24, the CECC said, as tougher measures were introduced following the discovery of mutant coronavirus strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa in Taiwan.

The Feb. 10-16 Lunar New Year holiday is likely to see many family dinners and trips across the country, while Taiwanese living overseas are expected to return in significant numbers.