Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s 1,500 extra quarantine rooms fully booked ahead of Lunar New Year

CECC is looking for extra space to house returnees

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 18:03
A quarantine center in Wulai, New Taipei City

A quarantine center in Wulai, New Taipei City (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese living overseas prepare to return home for the Lunar New Year, 1,500 extra rooms earmarked for their quarantines were fully booked within the past five days, reports said Thursday (Jan. 14).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) had prepared the rooms at quarantine centers to meet the expected demand, but now that they have all been reserved, it will go and look for more space, CNA reported.

From Friday (Jan. 15), the authorities plan to tighten their supervision of arrivals from overseas, with returnees asked to spend the compulsory 14-day isolation at special centers and quarantine hotels rather than at home or at private residences.

A peak of more than 100 arrivals a day was predicted for Jan. 23-24, the CECC said, as tougher measures were introduced following the discovery of mutant coronavirus strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa in Taiwan.

The Feb. 10-16 Lunar New Year holiday is likely to see many family dinners and trips across the country, while Taiwanese living overseas are expected to return in significant numbers.

quarantine
quarantine centers
quarantine hotels
CECC
COVID-19
imported cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
2021/01/13 19:00
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
2021/01/13 18:58
Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
2021/01/13 18:23
Indian man tests positive for Covid 11 days after end of Taiwan quarantine
Indian man tests positive for Covid 11 days after end of Taiwan quarantine
2021/01/13 16:57
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
2021/01/13 16:16

Updated : 2021-01-14 18:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center