2021 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival visual unveiled

Visual bearing red horse and vivid-hued creatures leaves many in awe

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 17:41
2021 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival visual unveiled (event website image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The key visual for the 2021 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival has been revealed, featuring a unicorn-like creature rendered in a splash of colors.

Now in its 12th year, the festival is dedicated to genres spanning sci-fi, horror, fantasy, musicals, manga, Bollywood, and cult films. The poster for the annual event has been highlighted for its colorful and liberating aesthetics.

The visual for the festival is a horned, red horse tangled with multiple “fruit-turned little monsters” depicted in vibrant hues. The “forbidden fruits,” as described by designer Cowper Wang (王宗欣), illustrate the unknown fears and dangers that one may face from "overindulgence in sweet temptations."

A new media artist, Wang said the design was inspired by the wild reveries of his childhood when he often found himself lost in fantasy tales. He was the creative director for the 54th and 55th Golden Horse Awards ceremonies, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the Chinese-speaking world.

The imagery has wowed many netizens, and the organizers have promised launches of related merchandise. The 2021 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival will be held between April 9 and 18. The selection of movies to be aired will be released on March 27, with tickets available starting March 28.

To learn more about the event, visit its Facebook or Instagram page.

