China puts Taipei 101 in Ministry of State Security promotional video

Graphic novel also launched to attract recruits for secretive ministry

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 17:32
Taipei 101 as it appears in Chinese propaganda film (mod.gov.cn screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Footage of Taiwan’s iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper has appeared in a promotional video for China’s Ministry of State Security, reports said Thursday (Jan. 14).

The release of the video follows the authoritarian government’s designation of Jan. 10 as “National Police Day,” CTWant reported.

The ministry, once known as one of China’s most secretive government bodies, launched a promotional campaign for the first time in which it told viewers how to apply for a job, the report said.

The four-minute video also includes footage of landmarks in Hong Kong and Macau and features security agents showing off their identification badges.

Chinese media have been pushing propaganda on behalf of police and security services recently. Examples include a TV documentary about a tenacious police inspector who investigated a case for more than 10 years as well as a graphic novel about the work of security agents.

Taipei 101
Chinese propaganda
Ministry of State Security

Updated : 2021-01-14 18:44 GMT+08:00

