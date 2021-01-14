KEF Creates Maximum Bass in Minimum Space with New Uni-Core Technology

MAIDSTONE, KENT - Media OutReach - 14 January 2021 - KEF has created a completely new take on subwoofer and speaker designs with the innovative Uni-Core technology. The patent-pending Uni-Core technology delivers ultra-compact size and mighty performance, creating the audio lover's dream of a powerful but discreet subwoofer or speaker. The new Uni-Core technology, developed by KEF, redefines the size versus performance battle in an unprecedented triumph of quality sound. The technology enables high-level performance whilst reducing the subwoofer or speaker cabinet volume significantly. The evolution of KEF's technology has been met with KEF's unwavering desire to create a timeless design with forward-thinking acoustic inventiveness.





Acknowledging the ambition to create an aesthetically pleasing piece of audio equipment to complement our living room, it was also imperitive that KEF not only maintain but excel in their provision of accurate and deep bass. With this aim of desirable aesthetics and uncompromising performance the first challenge was how to fit two drivers into a compact cube enclosure. "To deliver deep and loud bass from a compact product is a big engineering challenge. The Uni-core is a breakthrough technology for KEF because it allows us to pack two drivers into a tighter space without compromising their performance." - Dr Jack Oclee-Brown, Head of Research & Development at KEF.





With the new Uni-Core topology, dual force-cancelling drivers provide bass performance from less space by means of concentrically arranged, overlapping voice coils. Furthermore, Uni-Core allows a single motor to energise both cones. The coils are different sizes on each cone, which means when the cones move backwards the coils can occupy the same space within the cabinet. Overall it means that the physical cabinet can be extremely compact and significantly reduced in volume compared to using conventional driver technology.





The space saved allows the drivers to have far more excursion than an equivalent-sized force-cancelling design, unlocking more output and depth from much less space. This patent-pending technology smoothly delivers the aspirational design and audio excellence.

Notes to Editors: Uni-Core technology

Patent-pending Uni-Core technology redefines the physical space required for high-performance speakers and subwoofers

Uni-Core combines the dual force-cancelling drive units into a single motor system with the overlapping voice coils concentrically arranged thus reducing the size of the speaker or subwoofer cabinet significantly

The new Uni-Core technology will be applied in an upcoming new KEF product to be announced this month

To discover more on KEF, please visit: https://kef.world/zez

About KEF

KEF was founded in 1961 by Raymond Cooke OBE (1925--1995). Headquartered, in those early years, in a Nissen Hut on the premises of Kent Engineering & Foundry in the UK, after more than half a century at the cutting edge of audio the company remains committed to excellence in sound. From ground-breaking Uni-Q technology to the bar-setting LS50 Wireless, KEF's flair for the unusual -- and sometimes controversial -- balances an obsession with design in harmony with the most innovative engineering. KEF's reputation for quality is founded on a refusal to compromise on aural authenticity or experience.

www.kef.com